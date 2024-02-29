Insider Sell: EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Scott Dreyer Sells 10,000 Shares of Collegium ...

Scott Dreyer, the Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL), has sold 10,000 shares of the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $36.43 per share, resulting in a total value of $364,300.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of pain and other conditions. The company's product line includes medications designed to provide pain relief while addressing the limitations of existing treatments, such as abuse and misuse.

Over the past year, Scott Dreyer has sold a total of 33,560 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company reveals a pattern of 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc were trading at $36.43, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.168 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 30.73, which is above both the industry median of 22.77 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.33, with a GF Value of $27.48, indicating that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

