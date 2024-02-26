Insider Sell: EVP & Chief H.R. Officer Nicole Theophilus Sells 3,000 Shares of Westinghouse ...

On February 22, 2024, Nicole Theophilus, EVP & Chief H.R. Officer of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, operating under the brand Wabtec Corporation, is a global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services for the freight and transit rail sectors. Wabtec manufactures products for locomotives, freight cars, passenger transit vehicles, and power generation equipment, with a focus on safety, efficiency, reliability, and technology.

According to the data, the insider has engaged in the sale of 3,000 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during the same period.

The insider transaction history for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp indicates a pattern of 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp were trading at $137.26, resulting in a market cap of $24.46 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 30.57, which is above both the industry median of 14.15 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $137.26 and a GuruFocus Value of $118.61, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.16, suggesting that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

