Insider Sell: EVP, Chief HR Officer Jeanne Mason Sells 64,488 Shares of Baxter International ...

Jeanne Mason, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, has sold 64,488 shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 64,488 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Baxter International Inc is a global medical products and services company with expertise in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products that save and sustain the lives of people with hemophilia, immune disorders, infectious diseases, kidney disease, trauma, and other chronic and acute medical conditions.

The insider transaction history for Baxter International Inc shows a trend of limited insider buying activity over the past year. There have been 0 insider buys and 2 insider sells during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Baxter International Inc were trading at $40.61, giving the company a market capitalization of $21.54 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 8.12, which is lower than the industry median of 27.57 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price of $40.61 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $68.12 indicates that Baxter International Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.6, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

