Insider Sell: EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary Patrick Macken Sells 42,094 Shares of ...

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN), a company specializing in secure and intelligent cloud communications, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Patrick Macken, the company's Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, sold 42,094 shares of the company on February 28, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 42,094 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where insider activity at Ribbon Communications Inc has included 4 insider buys and 3 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Ribbon Communications Inc were trading at $3.07, giving the company a market capitalization of $506.609 million. The stock's price on that day was in close proximity to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $2.85, suggesting that Ribbon Communications Inc was Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, as well as an adjustment factor that accounts for the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sell transactions to gain insights into a company's internal perspective. While a single insider sell transaction may not be indicative of the company's future performance, a pattern of insider selling could warrant further investigation by shareholders and potential investors.

