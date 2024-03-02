Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE:CRL) has reported an insider sell by Victoria Creamer, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer. According to the SEC Filing, the insider sold 5,000 shares of the company on February 29, 2024.Charles River Laboratories International Inc is a global provider of essential products and services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies, and leading academic institutions. The company specializes in a range of preclinical and clinical laboratory services for the discovery, development, and safe manufacture of new drug therapies.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,526 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of insider activities at the company, which includes 3 insider buys and 13 insider sells over the past year.

Insider Sell: EVP & Chief People Officer Victoria Creamer Sells 5,000 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

On the day of the sale, shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc were trading at $253.7, resulting in a market capitalization of $13.576 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 28.64, which is above both the industry median of 27.79 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's valuation, according to GuruFocus Value, is at $264.67, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. This suggests that Charles River Laboratories International Inc is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

Insider Sell: EVP & Chief People Officer Victoria Creamer Sells 5,000 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The insider's recent sell transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's stock valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's financial performance and market conditions when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

Story continues

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

