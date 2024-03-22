Insider Sell: EVP, Chief Purchasing Officer Steven Wilson Sells 62,017 Shares of Grocery Outlet ...

Steven Wilson, Executive Vice President, Chief Purchasing Officer of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ:GO), executed a sale of 62,017 shares in the company on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC filing, which disclosed the sale of the shares.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, operating under the ticker symbol GO, is a rapidly expanding chain of discount supermarkets that offers customers a range of grocery items at significant discounts through a unique sourcing model. The company provides name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 73,762 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Steven Wilson represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, contrasted with 37 insider sells, indicating a trend of insiders divesting from the company.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp were trading at $27.9 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.826 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 36.06, which is above the industry median of 16.12 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $35.63, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

