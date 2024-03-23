Michael Strober, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST), has sold 1,000 shares of the company on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $167.49 per share, resulting in a total value of $167,490.

Nexstar Media Group Inc is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV, and The CW.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Insider Sell: EVP, Chief Revenue Officer Michael Strober Sells 1,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

The insider transaction history for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) indicates a pattern of 0 insider buys and 41 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) were trading at $167.49, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.505 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 17.20, which is below the industry median of 19.505 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $167.49 and a GuruFocus Value of $210.08, Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

