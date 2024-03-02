Insider Sell: EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer Colin Yankee Sells 8,675 Shares of Tractor Supply ...

Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, offers a comprehensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets, and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands, and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. The company operates retail stores under the names Tractor Supply Company, Petsense, and Del's Feed & Farm Supply, and operates websites under the names TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com.According to a recent SEC Filing, Colin Yankee, EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer of Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO), sold 8,675 shares of the company on February 28, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $250 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,168,750.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,010 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 16 insider sells for Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

The stock's market cap as of the day of the transaction was $27.241 billion. Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) has a price-earnings ratio of 25.02, which is above the industry median of 17.91 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.With the stock trading at $250 and a GuruFocus Value of $244.82, Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

