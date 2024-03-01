Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP), a real estate investment trust specializing in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Patrick Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company on February 29, 2024.Patrick Chaffins transaction involved disposing of shares at an average price of $119.74, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $1,939,446.26. Following this transaction, the insider's total holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc have changed significantly.Over the past year, Patrick Chaffin has sold a cumulative total of 17,569 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest sale represents a continuation of the insider's selling pattern over the period.The insider transaction history for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys in the past year, with 2 insider buys and 6 insider sells recorded.

Insider Sell: EVP & COO Patrick Chaffin Sells 16,189 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

In terms of valuation, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shares were trading at $119.74 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.074 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.87, which is above the industry median of 16.795 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.93, with a GF Value of $128.72, indicating that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc is fairly valued based on GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

