Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. EVP, COO van der Valk Eric disposed of 8,301 shares of the company on February 20, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise at reduced prices. The company offers products in various categories, including food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, and other products. It is known for its "Good Stuff Cheap" slogan and provides a treasure hunt shopping experience where customers can find an ever-changing assortment of products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,301 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc shows a pattern of 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Insider Sell: EVP, COO van der Valk Eric Sells 8,301 Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc were trading at $80.35, resulting in a market cap of $4.981 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 31.84, above the industry median of 16.61 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.03, indicating that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc was Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $78.31.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

