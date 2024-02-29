Insider Sell: EVP, Corp Development & CLO Charles Boettcher Sells 2,500 Shares of Waste ...

Charles Boettcher, EVP, Corporate Development & Chief Legal Officer of Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM), sold 2,500 shares of the company on February 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $209.5 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $523,750.

Waste Management Inc is a leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. The company offers services that range from collection and disposal to recycling and renewable energy generation, and it is known for its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Over the past year, Charles Boettcher has sold a total of 15,775 shares of Waste Management Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of insider sales, with 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Waste Management Inc were trading at $209.5 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $82.709 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 36.39, which is above both the industry median of 19 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.18, indicating that Waste Management Inc is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value of $177.59. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of Waste Management Inc

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value

For more detailed information and analysis on insider transactions and the company's financials, investors are encouraged to visit the SEC filing and the company's profile on GuruFocus.

