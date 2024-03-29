FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. On March 28, 2024, Sriram Krishnasamy, who serves as the Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, and CEO of Dataworks, a branch of FedEx Corp, sold 354 shares of the company. The transaction was disclosed in a SEC Filing.

FedEx Corp, with its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, is a multinational delivery services company. The company provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently, and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Its segments include FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services, which together offer a wide range of delivery and logistics services worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 354 shares and has not made any purchases of FedEx Corp stock. The recent sell by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 17 insider sells and 4 insider buys for FedEx Corp.

Insider Sell: EVP - CTO & CEO Dataworks Sriram Krishnasamy Sells Shares of FedEx Corp (FDX)

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of FedEx Corp were trading at $289.19, giving the company a market capitalization of $71.299 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 16.71, which is above the industry median of 13.715 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $289.19 and a GuruFocus Value of $243.72, FedEx Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

Insider Sell: EVP - CTO & CEO Dataworks Sriram Krishnasamy Sells Shares of FedEx Corp (FDX)

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into how corporate executives view the stock's current valuation. While a single insider sell transaction may not be indicative of a trend, the cumulative activity over a period can offer a broader perspective on insider sentiment toward the company's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

