Delano Ladd, EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY), has sold 2,586 shares of the company on January 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,586 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

HealthEquity Inc is a provider of technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Their platform offers solutions for health savings accounts (HSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), and other related services, facilitating the management of health-related costs for both individuals and employers.

The insider transaction history for HealthEquity Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 0 insider buys and 12 insider sells over the past year.

Insider Sell: EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary Delano Ladd Sells Shares of HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

On the valuation front, HealthEquity Inc's shares were trading at $70 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $6.194 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 213.61, significantly above both the industry median of 27.59 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current price of $70 and a GuruFocus Value of $75.54, HealthEquity Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's metrics.

Insider Sell: EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary Delano Ladd Sells Shares of HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

