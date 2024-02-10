On February 9, 2024, Delano Ladd, EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of HealthEquity Inc (HQY), sold 2,499 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

HealthEquity Inc is a company that provides technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Their platform offers solutions for health savings accounts (HSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), and other related services, facilitating the management of healthcare expenses for individuals and employers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,085 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for HealthEquity Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 13 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of HealthEquity Inc were trading at $80, giving the company a market cap of $6.831 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of HealthEquity Inc stands at 235.53, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 26.61 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a trading price of $80 and a GuruFocus Value of $75.90, HealthEquity Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

Insider Sell: EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary Delano Ladd Sells 2,499 Shares of HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

