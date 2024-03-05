Insider Sell: EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary Delano Ladd Sells Shares of HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Delano Ladd, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY), has sold 2,558 shares of the company on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $82.59 per share, resulting in a total value of $211,272.22.

HealthEquity Inc is a leading provider of health savings accounts (HSAs) and other health financial services. The company offers a range of solutions including HSAs, health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), and other consumer-directed benefits for health plans, insurance companies, and individuals.

Over the past year, Delano Ladd has sold a total of 7,643 shares of HealthEquity Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of HealthEquity Inc were trading at $82.59 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.999 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 241.36, significantly above the industry median of 25.8 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $82.59 and a GF Value of $77.26, HealthEquity Inc is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

