Insider Sell: EVP & General Counsel COLDEN TRACY M J Sells 44,480 Shares of Playa Hotels ...

According to a recent SEC filing, EVP & General Counsel COLDEN TRACY M J has sold 44,480 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) on January 19, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $8.04 per share, resulting in a total value of $357,715.20.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV is a leading owner, operator, and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations. The company owns and manages a portfolio of hotels and resorts under renowned brands such as Hyatt, Hilton, and Jewel Resorts.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 55,679 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 21 insider sells for Playa Hotels & Resorts NV.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV were trading at $8.04 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.118 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 33.67, which is above the industry median of 20.22 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently 0.64, with a GF Value of $12.47, indicating that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

