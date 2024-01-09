Deborah Marson, EVP, General Counsel, Sec. of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM), has sold 2,000 shares of the company on January 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $66.16 per share, resulting in a total value of $132,320.

Iron Mountain Inc is a global provider of storage and information management services. The company helps organizations to lower the costs, risks, and inefficiencies of managing their physical and digital data. Its solutions enable customers to protect and use their informationso they can optimize their business and ensure proper recovery, compliance, and discovery.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,881 shares of Iron Mountain Inc and has not made any purchase of the stock. The insider transaction history for Iron Mountain Inc over the past year indicates a total of 37 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Iron Mountain Inc were trading at $66.16, giving the company a market capitalization of $19.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 72.39, which is above both the industry median of 17.86 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.13, with a GF Value of $58.49, suggesting that Iron Mountain Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: EVP, General Counsel, Sec. Deborah Marson Sells 2,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Iron Mountain Inc.

Insider Sell: EVP, General Counsel, Sec. Deborah Marson Sells 2,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

The GF Value image above provides an intrinsic value estimate for Iron Mountain Inc, suggesting the stock is currently trading above its GuruFocus Value, indicating a modest overvaluation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

