Insider Sell: EVP and General Counsel Jonathan Yellin Sells 1,250 Shares of CRA International Inc

On August 7, 2023, Jonathan Yellin, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of CRA International Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI), sold 1,250 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.



Jonathan Yellin has been with CRA International Inc for several years, serving in a key leadership role. His insider perspective and strategic decisions have been instrumental in guiding the company's direction and growth.



CRA International Inc is a global consulting firm that offers economic, financial, and business management expertise to major law firms, businesses, and governments around the world. The company's services are organized into two segments: consulting and NeuCo. The consulting segment provides economic and financial analysis and expertise, while NeuCo offers software tools and related consulting services that help electric utilities optimize the performance of their coal-fired power plants.



Over the past year, Yellin has sold a total of 1,250 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is consistent with the overall insider transaction history for CRA International Inc, which shows zero insider buys and six insider sells over the same timeframe.



On the day of Yellin's recent sale, shares of CRA International Inc were trading at $108.4 each, giving the company a market cap of $733.22 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 19.43, higher than the industry median of 17.31 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.



According to GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, CRA International Inc is fairly valued. With a price of $108.4 and a GuruFocus Value of $104.05, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04.



Insider transactions, such as Yellin's recent sale, can often provide valuable insights into a company's performance and potential future direction. However, they should not be the sole basis for investment decisions. It's always important to consider a company's fundamentals, market position, and industry trends when evaluating its stock.



As always, potential investors should do their own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.



