Insider Sell: EVP of Global Sales Dan Redington Sells 34,452 Shares of Ribbon Communications ...

Dan Redington, the Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN), has sold 34,452 shares of the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $3.1 per share, resulting in a total value of $106,801.2.

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) specializes in providing real-time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors. The company's offerings include secure and scalable session border controllers, voice over IP switches, unified communications, cloud communications, and security solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc operates globally, delivering advanced communications technology that enables high-quality voice, data, and video communications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 66,000 shares of Ribbon Communications Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for Ribbon Communications Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 2 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment insiders have about the stock's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Ribbon Communications Inc shares were trading at $3.1, giving the company a market capitalization of $501.454 million. The stock's price relative to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus, indicates that Ribbon Communications Inc is Fairly Valued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.09, with the GF Value calculated at $2.85 per share.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts, are taken into account.

