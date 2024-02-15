John Leto, EVP Head of Institutional Bank, has sold 15,000 shares of The Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) on February 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The Bancorp Inc provides a wide range of financial services, including commercial and retail banking products and services, as well as private label banking and technology solutions for non-bank companies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for The Bancorp Inc shows a pattern of 17 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year.

Insider Sell: EVP Head of Institutional Bank John Leto Sells 15,000 Shares of The Bancorp Inc (TBBK)

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of The Bancorp Inc were trading at $42.94, resulting in a market cap of $2.269 billion.

The Bancorp Inc's price-earnings ratio stands at 12.20, which is above the industry median of 9.04 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a share price of $42.94 and a GuruFocus Value of $39.99, The Bancorp Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

