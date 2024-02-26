Insider Sell: EVP John Derito Sells Shares of City Holding Co (CHCO)

John Derito, EVP, Commercial Banking at City Holding Co, executed a sale of 1,309 shares in the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC filing, which provides a window into insider transactions at the firm.

City Holding Co, the parent company of City National Bank, operates as a financial holding company. The company provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions to individual and corporate clients through its subsidiary. Its services include credit, deposit, and investment advisory products and services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,309 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock, indicating a trend of selling rather than buying by the insider.

The insider transaction history for City Holding Co shows a balanced number of insider transactions over the past year, with 7 insider buys and 7 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of City Holding Co were trading at $101.25, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.492 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.22, which is above the industry median of 9.29 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $101.25 and a GuruFocus Value of $109.98, City Holding Co's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.92, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

