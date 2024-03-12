Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) has reported an insider sell by Michael Farrell, the company's Executive Vice President of the Mills Division. According to the SEC Filing, the insider sold 28,080 shares of the company on March 12, 2024.Graphic Packaging Holding Co is a leading provider of packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The company is a manufacturer of paperboard and paper-based packaging, including folding cartons and paper cups.Over the past year, Michael Farrell has sold a total of 28,080 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at Graphic Packaging Holding Co, with a total of 3 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

Insider Sell: EVP, Mills Division Michael Farrell Sells 28,080 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co were trading at $27.29, resulting in a market cap of $8.517 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 11.84, which is lower than the industry median of 17.465 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $27.29 and the GuruFocus Value of $23.93, Graphic Packaging Holding Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

