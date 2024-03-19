Insider Sell: EVP, Operations Hall Jerome D JR Sells 7,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources ...

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD), an independent oil and gas exploration and production company, operates in the United States. The company is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. Its operations are primarily located in the Permian Basin in West Texas.According to a recent SEC Filing, Hall Jerome D JR, the Executive Vice President of Operations at Pioneer Natural Resources Co, sold 7,000 shares of the company on March 15, 2024. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Pioneer Natural Resources Co shows a pattern of insider selling, with 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.On the valuation front, Pioneer Natural Resources Co's shares were trading at $250.74 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, resulting in a market capitalization of $59.42 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 12.58, which is above the industry median of 10.53 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.15, with a GF Value of $217.93, indicating that Pioneer Natural Resources Co is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

