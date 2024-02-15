On February 12, 2024, Ourania Tatsis, EVP, Chief Regulatory & Quality Officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX), sold 314 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has a portfolio of products and a pipeline of investigational drugs designed to treat cystic fibrosis and other serious diseases.

According to the data provided, the insider has sold a total of 9,398 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during that time. The recent sale of 314 shares is part of this ongoing pattern of insider transactions.

The insider transaction history for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a trend of insider selling, with 57 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $420.24 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $107.624 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 30.07, which is above both the industry median of 28.72 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $348.52, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: EVP Ourania Tatsis Sells 314 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

