Insider Sell: EVP & Pres, Periph Intervent Jeffrey Mirviss Sells 15,172 Shares of Boston ...

On January 9, 2024, Jeffrey Mirviss, EVP & Pres, Periph Intervent of Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), sold 15,172 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Boston Scientific Corporation is a global medical technology leader with a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. The company is known for its innovative devices and therapies that help improve patient outcomes and offer solutions in various medical specialties, including interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, endoscopy, neuromodulation, urology and pelvic health.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 68,082 shares of Boston Scientific Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Boston Scientific Corp were trading at $59.25, resulting in a market cap of $87.327 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 72.70, which is above both the industry median of 29.74 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.15, with a GF Value of $51.70, indicating that Boston Scientific Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

