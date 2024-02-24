On February 22, 2024, Executive Vice President Samuel Hough executed a sale of 7,589 shares of Covenant Logistics Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVLG), according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a cumulative total of 7,589 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc, the company in question, operates as a transportation and logistics services company, providing truckload freight and brokerage services. It specializes in expedited freight services, dedicated fleet operations, and comprehensive logistics solutions, catering to a diverse customer base across various industries.

Insider Sell: EVP Samuel Hough Sells Shares of Covenant Logistics Group Inc

The insider transaction history at Covenant Logistics Group Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales, with 6 recorded insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Covenant Logistics Group Inc were trading at $51.78, giving the company a market capitalization of $668.181 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 13.20, positioned below the industry median of 14.11 but above the historical median for the company.

With the stock price at $51.78 and a GuruFocus Value of $37.97, the price-to-GF-Value ratio for Covenant Logistics Group Inc is 1.36, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

