Insider Sell: EVP TECHNOLOGY AND CIO Gerard Smyth Sells 4,440 Shares of Ameriprise Financial ...

Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP), a diversified financial services company with a focus on wealth management, asset management, insurance, annuities, and estate planning, has reported an insider sell transaction. According to a recent SEC filing, EVP TECHNOLOGY AND CIO Gerard Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the company on February 26, 2024.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $407.92 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following this transaction, the insider's total holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc has adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, Gerard Smyth has sold a total of 6,858 shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling activity at the company.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Ameriprise Financial Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 17 insider sells over the past year.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc were trading at $407.92, giving the company a market capitalization of $41.183 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 17.32, which is above both the industry median of 13.835 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a stock price of $407.92 and a GF Value of $372.65, Ameriprise Financial Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Ameriprise Financial Inc may consider the insider's recent sell transaction alongside the company's valuation metrics to inform their investment decisions.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP), interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing.

