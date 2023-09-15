On September 13, 2023, John Zimmer, the Executive Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary, and Chief Financial Officer of Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT), sold 13,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.



Core Molding Technologies Inc is a leading provider of high-quality molded products, assemblies, and innovative material technologies. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a wide range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, and bulk molding compounds, as well as LRTM, VARTM, and spray-up processes.



Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,475 shares and purchased 2,500 shares. This recent sale represents a significant portion of the insider's transactions over the past year.



Insider Sell: EVP, Treasurer, Secretary, CFO John Zimmer Sells 13,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc

The insider transaction history for Core Molding Technologies Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys. Over the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 16 insider sells. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued, leading to more sells than buys.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc were trading for $25.52 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $217.227 million. The price-earnings ratio is 10.98, which is lower than the industry median of 22.16 and lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.



According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, Core Molding Technologies Inc is significantly overvalued. With a price of $25.52 and a GuruFocus Value of $15.35, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.66.



The insider's recent sell could be a response to this overvaluation. As the CFO, the insider has a deep understanding of the company's financial health and future prospects. The decision to sell a significant number of shares could indicate that the insider believes the stock's current price does not accurately reflect its future earnings potential.



However, it's important to note that insider sells do not always indicate a bearish outlook. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio. Therefore, while the insider's recent sell is noteworthy, it should not be the sole factor considered when making investment decisions.



Investors should also consider the company's financial health, industry trends, and market conditions. As always, it's recommended to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.



