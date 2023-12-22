Insider Sell: Exec Chairman Wayne Deveydt Sells 168,130 Shares of Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)

Wayne Deveydt, the Executive Chairman of the Board of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY), has executed a significant stock sale according to a recent SEC filing. On December 19, 2023, the insider sold 168,130 shares of the company.

Surgery Partners Inc is a healthcare services company that operates surgical facilities across the United States. The company's integrated healthcare delivery model provides a range of services, including surgical facility operation, ancillary services, and optical services. Surgery Partners Inc is committed to delivering high-quality surgical care and enhancing patient and physician satisfaction.

Over the past year, Wayne Deveydt has sold a total of 168,130 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 26 insider sells for Surgery Partners Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Surgery Partners Inc were trading at $33.44, resulting in a market capitalization of $4.079 billion.

The stock's valuation, as indicated by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, stands at 1.23, suggesting that Surgery Partners Inc is modestly overvalued when compared to its GF Value of $27.28. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

