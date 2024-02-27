Raj Kumar, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Kirby Corp, has sold 1,670 shares of the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Kirby Corp is a Houston-based marine transportation and diesel engine services company, operating the largest inland and offshore tank barge fleets in the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,636 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Kirby Corp indicates a trend with 1 insider buy and 33 insider sells over the past year.

Insider Sell: Exec VP and CFO Raj Kumar Sells 1,670 Shares of Kirby Corp (KEX)

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Kirby Corp were trading at $88, giving the company a market cap of $5.123 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Kirby Corp stands at 23.53, which is above the industry median of 14.09 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a trading price of $88 and a GuruFocus Value of $85.09, Kirby Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

