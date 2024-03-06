Insider Sell: ExecChairman & Chief Business Development Officer Marc Zandman Sold 26,154 ...

Marc Zandman, the Executive Chairman and Chief Business Development Officer of Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH), sold 26,154 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $22.83 per share, resulting in a total value of $596,956.82.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of semiconductors and passive electronic components. The company's products are used in a wide range of applications, including automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 41,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but three insider sells for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc were trading at $22.83, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.142 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 9.89, which is lower than both the industry median of 30 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.97, with a GF Value of $23.64, indicating that Vishay Intertechnology Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

