U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,315.00
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,777.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,732.50
    -6.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,792.10
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.82
    +0.14 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,891.70
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0522
    -0.0053 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.25
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3600
    +0.3610 (+0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,380.38
    +138.46 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.82
    +4.17 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.45
    -42.77 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,872.52
    -499.38 (-1.54%)
     

Insider Sell: Executive Chairman Mike Chang Sells 30,000 Shares of Alpha & Omega ...

GuruFocus Research
·2 min read

On September 26, 2023, Mike Chang, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL), sold 30,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Mike Chang is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the semiconductor industry. As the Executive Chairman of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd, he plays a pivotal role in the company's strategic decisions and overall direction. His insider trades, therefore, provide valuable insights into the company's performance and future prospects.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd is a leading global designer, developer, and supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors. The company's portfolio of products includes power discretes, power ICs, and certain product categories of power MOSFETs. These products are integral to a wide range of applications, including computing, consumer electronics, motor controls, industrial, and automotive.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 116,400 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is mirrored in the company's overall insider transactions, with 10 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same period.

Insider Sell: Executive Chairman Mike Chang Sells 30,000 Shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd
Insider Sell: Executive Chairman Mike Chang Sells 30,000 Shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd

The relationship between insider transactions and the stock price is often a key indicator of a company's health. In the case of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd, the stock was trading at $28.64 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $797.665 million.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 77.81, significantly higher than the industry median of 23.75 and the companys historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently overvalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

However, the company's price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92 indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus, taking into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: Executive Chairman Mike Chang Sells 30,000 Shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd
Insider Sell: Executive Chairman Mike Chang Sells 30,000 Shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Mike Chang, coupled with the company's high price-earnings ratio, may raise some concerns for potential investors. However, the stock's fair GF Value suggests that it may still hold potential for long-term investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.