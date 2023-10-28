On October 26, 2023, Mike Chang, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL), sold 30,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which Chang has sold a total of 146,400 shares and made no purchases.



Mike Chang is a key figure at Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd, a company that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of power semiconductors globally. The company's portfolio of products includes power discretes, power ICs, and certain product categories of power MOSFETs. As the Executive Chairman, Chang plays a significant role in the company's strategic decisions and overall performance.



The insider transaction history for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd shows a trend of insider selling, with 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This could be an indication of the insiders' sentiment about the company's future prospects.



Insider Sell: Executive Chairman Mike Chang Sells 30,000 Shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd

On the day of Chang's recent sell, shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd were trading for $25.03 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $664.675 million. The price-earnings ratio is 64.89, significantly higher than the industry median of 22.39 and the companys historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers and its own historical average.



However, when considering the GuruFocus Value of $31.28, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



The recent sell by the insider, coupled with the high price-earnings ratio, might raise concerns among investors. However, the modest undervaluation based on the GF Value suggests that there could still be potential for investment. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.



The relationship between insider transactions and stock price is complex and multifaceted. While insider selling can sometimes be a bearish signal, it's important to consider the context and reasons behind the transactions. In this case, despite the insider selling, the stock's valuation based on the GF Value indicates that Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd may still hold potential for investors.



