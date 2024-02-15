On February 12, 2024, Joseph Gilliam, President & COO of Glaukos Corp, executed a sale of 1,512 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the official documentation.

Glaukos Corp is a medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. The company's innovative products are designed to provide significant advantages over traditional treatment options.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 91,942 shares and has not made any purchases of Glaukos Corp stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling activity at the company, with a total of 31 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

Insider Sell: Glaukos Corp's President & COO Joseph Gilliam Sells 1,512 Shares

On the date of the sale, shares of Glaukos Corp were trading at $96.8, resulting in a market capitalization of $4.623 billion. The stock's price on that day reflects a significant premium over the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $58.53, indicating that Glaukos Corp was significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.65.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which is derived from a combination of historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance projections from analysts.

Historical multiples include price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

The GuruFocus adjustment factor takes into account the company's past returns and growth.

Future business performance estimates are provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company, a consistent pattern of sales could warrant further investigation by shareholders.

