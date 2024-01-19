Jennifer Foyle, Global Brand President-aerie, executed a sale of 60,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) on January 16, 2024, as reported in an SEC Filing.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc, a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories, and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise is also available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 160,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for American Eagle Outfitters Inc indicates a trend of 0 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc were trading at $20.73, resulting in a market cap of $4.002 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 18.25, which is above the industry median of 17.16 and also above the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a trading price of $20.73 and a GuruFocus Value of $17.30, the price-to-GF-Value ratio for American Eagle Outfitters Inc is 1.2, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: Global Brand President-aerie Jennifer Foyle Sells 60,000 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Insider Sell: Global Brand President-aerie Jennifer Foyle Sells 60,000 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

