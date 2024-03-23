American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO), a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories, and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle and Aerie brands, has reported an insider sell transaction. Jennifer Foyle, the Global Brand President of Aerie, a lingerie and lifestyle retailer and sub-brand owned by American Eagle Outfitters, sold 26,440 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.Jennifer Foyles transaction is part of a series of insider trades that have occurred over the past year. The insider has sold a total of 160,711 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during this period.The insider transaction history for American Eagle Outfitters Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc were trading at $24.66, giving the company a market cap of $5.013 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.57, which is above both the industry median of 18.57 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $17.75, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.39, suggesting that American Eagle Outfitters Inc is significantly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: Global Brand President-aerie Jennifer Foyle Sells 26,440 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Insider Sell: Global Brand President-aerie Jennifer Foyle Sells 26,440 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate as per GuruFocus' methodology.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

