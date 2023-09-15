On September 14, 2023, Laurie Becker, SVP - Controller of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), sold 22,322 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 22,322 shares and purchased none.



Laurie Becker is a seasoned financial executive with a wealth of experience in the real estate industry. As the SVP - Controller of Physicians Realty Trust, she plays a crucial role in the company's financial operations and strategic planning.



Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The company has a market cap of $3.195 billion.



The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows in the investment community. Over the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 1 insider sell in total for Physicians Realty Trust. This trend suggests a mixed sentiment among the company's insiders.



Insider Sell: Laurie Becker Sells 22,322 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

The insider's sell coincides with the stock's current price of $13.47 per share, giving the company a price-earnings ratio of 31.90. This is higher than the industry median of 17.29, but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.



Despite the insider's sell, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. With a price of $13.47 and a GuruFocus Value of $17.50, Physicians Realty Trust has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77.



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Physicians Realty Trust shares may be a signal to investors to keep a close eye on the company. Despite the sell, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, suggesting potential upside for investors. However, as always, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

