Insider Sell: Niekerk Van Sells 6,241 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN), a global provider of commercial-duty automatic transmissions and hybrid-propulsion systems, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, VP, Chief Procurement Officer Niekerk Van, sold 6,241 shares of the company on February 26, 2024.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $74.87 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $467,158.67. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's investment in the company.

Over the past year, Niekerk Van has sold a total of 30,090 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues the trend of insider selling activity at the company.

The insider transaction history for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 20 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc were trading at $74.87, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.742 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.13, which is below both the industry median of 16.825 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $74.87 and a GF Value of $58.73, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc may consider the insider's recent sell transaction as a data point in their analysis of the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

