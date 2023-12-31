Maryjo O'Brien, Ex VP, Chief Admin & Secretary of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE), has sold 5,000 shares of the company on December 27, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of the insider's trading activities, where over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

NV5 Global Inc is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions. The company offers its services to public and private sector clients, delivering solutions through five business verticals: infrastructure, engineering and support services, energy, environmental services, and geospatial solutions.

The insider transaction history for NV5 Global Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 6 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

Insider Sell: NV5 Global Inc's Ex VP, Chief Admin & Secretary Maryjo O'Brien Sells 5,000 Shares

On the valuation front, NV5 Global Inc's shares were trading at $115 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.763 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 40.04, which is above both the industry median of 14.915 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1, with a share price of $115 and a GuruFocus Value of $115.56, indicating that NV5 Global Inc is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

