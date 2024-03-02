Michael Faulconer, President - Thermal Management of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT), sold 10,961 shares of the company on February 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $67.33 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $738,000.

nVent Electric PLC is a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions. The company designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings, and critical processes. nVent offers a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections, and fastening and thermal management solutions across a variety of industries and applications.

Over the past year, Michael Faulconer has sold a total of 16,389 shares of nVent Electric PLC and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for nVent Electric PLC shows a pattern of 1 insider buy and 16 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of nVent Electric PLC were trading at $67.33, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.35 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 19.98, which is lower than the industry median of 22.12 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently 1.35, indicating that nVent Electric PLC is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value of $49.72. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: nVent Electric PLC (NVT) President - Thermal Management Michael Faulconer Sold 10,961 Shares

Insider Sell: nVent Electric PLC (NVT) President - Thermal Management Michael Faulconer Sold 10,961 Shares

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

