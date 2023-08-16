On August 14, 2023, Patricia Carr, SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ), sold 158 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, which we will explore in more detail.



Who is Patricia Carr?

Patricia Carr is the Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. She has been with the company for several years and has a deep understanding of the company's financial operations. Her role involves overseeing the company's accounting practices, including financial reporting and regulatory compliance.



About Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC is a global biopharmaceutical company that is dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases. The company's pipeline includes treatments for sleep disorders, oncology, pain management, and psychiatry. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is committed to patients, striving to create innovative and meaningful treatments that help them live more fulfilling lives.



Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, Patricia Carr has sold a total of 2,518 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 158 shares is part of this broader trend. The insider transaction history for Jazz Pharmaceuticals shows zero insider buys and 34 insider sells over the past year.



Insider Sell: Patricia Carr Sells 158 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

The trend of insider selling could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling can occur for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning, and does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company.



Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Patricia Carrs recent sell, shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals were trading at $138.16, giving the company a market cap of $8.84 billion.



Story continues

With a price of $138.16 and a GuruFocus Value of $159.24, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued.



Insider Sell: Patricia Carr Sells 158 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



Despite the insider selling, the valuation suggests that Jazz Pharmaceuticals may still offer value to investors. However, as always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

