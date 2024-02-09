Insider Sell: President, Asia Pacific Anthony Gargano Sells 1,395 Shares of Graco Inc (GGG)

Anthony Gargano, President, Asia Pacific of Graco Inc, executed a sale of 1,395 shares in the company on February 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $88 per share, resulting in a total value of $122,760.

Graco Inc is a manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, providing solutions for the management and application of fluids in both industrial and commercial settings. The company's product portfolio includes spray equipment for the painting, finishing, and coating of manufactured goods, as well as pumps and packages for the processing and transfer of a wide variety of fluids.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,395 shares of Graco Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Graco Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, contrasted with 19 insider sells, indicating a general disposition towards selling among insiders within the company.

On the valuation front, Graco Inc's shares were trading at $88 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $14.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.99, which is above both the industry median of 20.625 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.1, with a GF Value of $80.09, suggesting that Graco Inc is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

