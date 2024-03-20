Superior Group Of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) experienced an insider sell on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Jake Himelstein, President of BAMKO, LLC, a subsidiary of Superior Group Of Companies Inc, sold 7,000 shares of the company. This transaction has been documented in the SEC filing found here.Superior Group Of Companies Inc, headquartered in Seminole, Florida, is a global provider of uniform and promotional products. The company operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. It is known for outfitting employees with uniforms and accessories and providing businesses with promotional products and branded merchandise.Over the past year, the insider, Jake Himelstein, has sold a total of 7,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.The insider transaction history for Superior Group Of Companies Inc shows a balanced activity of insider trades over the past year, with 3 insider buys and 3 insider sells.

Insider Sell: President of BAMKO, LLC, Jake Himelstein, Sells 7,000 Shares of Superior Group Of Companies Inc (SGC)

On the valuation front, Superior Group Of Companies Inc's shares were trading at $15.73 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market cap of $272.368 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.64, which is above the industry median of 19.27 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Insider Sell: President of BAMKO, LLC, Jake Himelstein, Sells 7,000 Shares of Superior Group Of Companies Inc (SGC)

Considering the current price of $15.73 and the GuruFocus Value of $14.22, Superior Group Of Companies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

