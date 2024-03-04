President Britton Smith has sold 6,228 shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) on February 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $33.5 per share, resulting in a total value of $208,638.

Blue Bird Corp, listed on NASDAQ with the symbol BLBD, is a leading manufacturer of school buses and a pioneer in the design and production of alternative fuel vehicles. The company has established a reputation for safety, quality, and innovation, and is committed to providing environmentally responsible transportation solutions.

Over the past year, Britton Smith has sold a total of 6,228 shares of Blue Bird Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 16 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares were trading at $33.5, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.086 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 17.75, slightly above the industry median of 16.84 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Blue Bird Corp is significantly overvalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.3, with the GF Value estimated at $25.72 per share. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: President Britton Smith Sells 6,228 Shares of Blue Bird Corp (BLBD)

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Blue Bird Corp, with no insider purchases recorded over the past year.

Insider Sell: President Britton Smith Sells 6,228 Shares of Blue Bird Corp (BLBD)

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation, indicating that Blue Bird Corp's share price is significantly above the estimated intrinsic value.

Story continues

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. The recent sell by President Britton Smith may attract attention from the market and could be a point of analysis for those following Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD).

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

