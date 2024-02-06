Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of clinically differentiated, novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, has reported an insider sell transaction by President Cam Gallagher. According to the SEC Filing, the insider sold 11,552 shares of the company on February 2, 2024.

Over the past year, Cam Gallagher has engaged in multiple transactions involving Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock. The insider has sold a total of 61,153 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period.

The transaction history for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc indicates a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 14 insider sells. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

Insider Sell: President Cam Gallagher Sells 11,552 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL)

On the date of the most recent transaction by the insider, shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $11.54 each. The company's market capitalization stood at $803.899 million.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, investors and analysts are encouraged to review the official SEC filings and consult with financial advisors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

