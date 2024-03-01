Insider Sell: President & CEO Lawrence Silber Sells 19,543 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)

Lawrence Silber, President & CEO of Herc Rentals Inc, a subsidiary of Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI), has sold 19,543 shares of the company on February 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $156.85 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,065,579.55.

Herc Holdings Inc operates as an equipment rental company. The company provides rental equipment, services, and solutions for construction, industrial, and governmental entities. It offers a range of equipment, including aerial, earthmoving, and material handling equipment, as well as specialty equipment such as air compressors, compaction equipment, construction-related trucks, electrical equipment, power generators, contractor tools, and pumps.

Over the past year, Lawrence Silber has sold a total of 23,543 shares of Herc Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Herc Holdings Inc shows no insider buys over the past year and a total of 4 insider sells during the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Herc Holdings Inc were trading at $156.85, giving the company a market cap of $4.493 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 12.79, which is lower than the industry median of 17.8 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently 0.86, with a GF Value of $182.87, indicating that Herc Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by President & CEO Lawrence Silber may provide investors with context about executive sentiment toward the company's valuation and future prospects. However, investors should consider a wide range of factors, including broader market conditions, company performance, and industry trends when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

