Insider Sell: President and CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 15,000 Shares of Rambus Inc (RMBS)

President and CEO Luc Seraphin has sold 15,000 shares of Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) on March 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 139,556 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Rambus Inc is a technology company that specializes in providing semiconductor products that span memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors, and lighting. The company's innovative solutions are integral to computers, electronic devices, and servers.

The insider transaction history for Rambus Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 27 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Rambus Inc were trading at $62.69, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.811 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.91, which is lower than the industry median of 31.31 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $62.69 and a GuruFocus Value of $46.58, Rambus Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.35, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

