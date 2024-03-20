Insider Sell: President and CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 15,000 Shares of Rambus Inc (RMBS)

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS), a premier silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, recently witnessed a transaction from its President and CEO, Luc Seraphin. On March 19, 2024, the insider sold 15,000 shares of the company, as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 137,056 shares sold, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

The insider transaction history for Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) were trading at $58.35, valuing the company at a market cap of $6.561 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 20.14, below both the industry median of 30.435 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $58.35 and a GuruFocus Value of $46.22, Rambus Inc is considered Significantly Overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

