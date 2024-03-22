Insider Sell: President and CEO Turner John C JR Sells 6,266 Shares of GMS Inc (GMS)

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS), a leading North American distributor of wallboard, suspended ceiling systems, and complementary construction products, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. President and CEO Turner John C JR sold 6,266 shares of the company on March 21, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 37,369 shares of GMS Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sell by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the reported sell, shares of GMS Inc were trading at $97.58, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.848 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.53, which is below both the industry median of 15.31 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.34, with a current trading price of $97.58 and a GF Value of $72.58. This indicates that GMS Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.


