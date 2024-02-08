Insider Sell: President David Rosa Sells 80,710 Shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

On February 7, 2024, David Rosa, President of Intuitive Surgical Inc, executed a sale of 80,710 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out with the shares priced at $389.28 each, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $31,415,238.80.

Intuitive Surgical Inc, the company from which the insider divested shares, is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. The company's da Vinci Surgical System enables surgeons to perform complex procedures with enhanced vision, precision, dexterity, and control. Intuitive Surgical's products and services offer solutions for a range of minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 162,274 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company, with a total of 33 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe.

Intuitive Surgical Inc's stock market capitalization stands at $136.33 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The company's price-earnings ratio is currently 76.93, which is above both the industry median of 27.19 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's current price of $389.28 is in proximity to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $353.39, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1. According to this metric, Intuitive Surgical Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. The consistent pattern of insider sales at Intuitive Surgical Inc may be of interest to market watchers and shareholders alike.

